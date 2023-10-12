The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Unveils Unique NYCC Poster

prequel hits theaters this November. The new poster shared by Lionsgate sees a group of teenagers attempting to overpower one another in order to become the winner of the tenth annual Hunger Games.

“Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem,” the official synopsis reads.

Francis Lawrence returns to Panem for the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Lawrence previously…

Read more:

comingsoonnet »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Rating RevealedThe Hunger Games prequel is rated PG-13 'for strong violent content and disturbing material.'

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Rating Revealed, Has ‘Disturbing Material’The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes gets an official MPAA rating ahead of its November 2023 release.

Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Runtime Reportedly Confirmed, Breaks Hunger Games Franchise RecordThe runtime for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has reportedly been confirmed, breaking a record for the franchise.

Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes MPA Rating Teases More Than Just Hunger Games ViolenceThe MPA age rating for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has been revealed, promising more than just the franchise’s violence.

New The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Poster Available at NYCC (Exclusive)Check out a new poster available at this weekend's event.

'Hunger Games' Prequel Songs: Dave Cobb on Working With Rachel ZeglerThe latest installment in the film franchise hits theaters on Nov. 17.