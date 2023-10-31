The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Tops Box Office

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes topped the North American box office in its first weekend with $44 million in ticket sales. The Marvels plummeted 78% in its second weekend. Trolls World... made its nationwide debut.





