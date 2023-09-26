The Hunger Games Stars Jennifer Lawrence & Rachel Zegler Finally Meet In New Video

From Panem for Paris. Now, the talented actresses behind the two Hunger Games protagonists, Rachel Zegler and Jennifer Lawrence, have finally met for the first time in a new video. Check it out below:
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Hunger Games stars Jennifer Lawrence and Rachel Zegler meet for the first time in a new video. Lawrence, an Oscar-winning actress for Silver Linings Playbook, memorably played the District 12-tribute-turned-revolutionary-hero, Katniss Everdeen, in the Hunger Games film series. Zegler, a Golden Globe-winning actress for Steven Spielberg's West Wide Story, makes her debut as the fellow District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in the upcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, releasing on November 17.
Shared to Zegler's social media, the video shows her and Lawrence meeting one another and posing for pictures at the Dior spring/summer show at Paris Fashion Week. The post was captioned, "a mother to many. a mother to Me." Key Release Dates