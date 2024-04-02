The Hunger Games Franchise Honors Philip Seymour Hoffman's Character in Final Installments

The Hunger Games franchise distinguished itself from other dystopian sagas based on young adult novels through its mature themes and characters. While the films spent a fair amount of time focusing on the central love triangle between Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), and Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth), they didn’t just focus on adolescent anxieties.

Rather, The Hunger Games series also acknowledged the painful reality of living under fascism through a number of memorable older characters. While Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Plutarch Heavensbee had been one of the highlights of the series, Hoffman’s death in 2014 made completing his work on the final two installments a challenge. Instead of cutting out the character or using computer-generated imagery to complete Plutarch's scenes, the creative team found a touching way to send off the character

