The House GOP circular firing squad is why we lose

The decision by eight House Republicans to partner with the entire Democratic caucus to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) does not help the GOP in any way. All it has done is hamstrung the only power Republicans have in Washington, with Democrats controlling both the White House and the Senate. It also distracts from several matters Democrats would like people to forget, including Rep.

Why is that, though? Could you imagine what happened to McCarthy happening to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)? Even when Democrats elected their own “rebels” with far-left representatives such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), those members fell in line with the party almost immediately.

On the other end of it, could you imagine a vulnerable, more centrist House Democrat stabbing Pelosi in the back after she saved his or her reelection campaign the way Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) did to McCarthy so she could fundraise off of it? Of course not. headtopics.com

— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 3, 2023 Instead, House Democrats are a nearly unified machine that Pelosi and other Democratic leaders wield to beat Republicans on issue after issue in the House. Even now, some Republicans are mad that Democrats in the “bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus” joined Gaetz in booting McCarthy from office.

Blame it on the GOP hard-liners or blame it on the more centrist members (or both, for all anyone cares). It makes little difference for House Democrats, who are ruthless in wielding their power as a caucus and are willing to put aside their radical views or their centrist personas to push the Democratic Party’s agenda on the country. headtopics.com

