The House GOP Can't Elect a Speaker — and Donald Trump Doesn't Really Care

Donald Trump, by all appearances, was more in sync with Rep. Jim Jordan to be the next House Speaker. But he did not make any vigorous effort on Jordan's behalf.

John Harris is founding editor and global editor-in-chief of POLITICO. His Altitude column offers a regular perspective on politics in a moment of radical disruption.
There’s only one person who plausibly could impose order on the sullen, snarling House Republican conference and the free-floating chaos for which it stands. So far, however, there’s scant evidence that one person gives more than a passing damn about the outcome.
Donald Trump, by all appearances, was more in sync with Rep. Jim Jordan, an outspoken Trump backer from Ohio, to be the next House Speaker. But he did not make any vigorous effort on his behalf. When the Republican conference instead gave a tepid nomination to Rep.
Certainly, Scalise supporters were vainly hoping he would do just that. The former president wasn’t interested. Instead, he gave an interview to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade saying he likes Scalise well enough, “but the problem, you know, Steve is a man that is in serious trouble from the standpoint of his cancer.
Scalise maintained that his physical health left him strong enough to serve. But his political health did not. He dropped out of the race Thursday night after it became clear there would be too many GOP defectors for him to win a formal vote in the narrowly divided House.
There’s a nice consolation prize awaiting him: He doesn’t have to play make-believe, as Kevin McCarthy did during his short-lived tenure, that he is actually leader of the House. His speakership would likely have been a mirage — no authority, no security, no thanks.That is because, for now, Trump is the only leader with a durable following within the modern Republican Party.