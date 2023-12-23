The Horniest Time of the Year: Holiday Hometown Hookups

It’s a universal truth that there isn’t a whole lot to do in one’s hometown. There are, however, plenty of aggressively normal-looking people to do, and therein lies the crux of why the holidays in your hometown are the horniest time of the year. If you are one of those people who peaked in high school (my condolences), you’re reminded of your glory days, and if you did not peak in high school, you’re thrilled — perhaps even aroused — by the opportunity to flaunt how much hotter you are now.

I get it! There’s a reason the internet is rife with guides and listicles of the dos/don’ts of holiday hometown hookups — this is the freakin’ Super Bowl for some people. But may I just ask: Is an extensive catalog of step-by-step, detail-ridden guides for something as innately simple as a holiday hook-up really necessary? If I managed to figure it out when I was 20 and still too awkward to send a standard “U up?” text, I’m confident any adult with a cell phone signal could figure it out, without micromanagement from VICE, HuffPost, Cosmo, or LifeHacke





