The Hitchhiker’s Guide to how the House deadlock over a Speaker stands

Parts of nine days. That’s how long the House of Representatives has gone without a House Speaker. REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER PUSHING TO CENSURE RASHIDA TLAIB OVER RESPONSE TO SLAUGHTER IN ISRAEL This is augmented by the fact that the Middle East is ablaze. And the House can’t even adopt a simple, non-binding resolution just to say it stands with Israel.

Yet many Jordan acolytes were unmoved and remain pledged to Jordan. One would be hard-pressed to say the House has never found itself in such a twisted position. GOP LAWMAKER RESCUES AMERICANS FROM WAR ORDEAL IN ISRAEL So what happens next?It’s doubtful there will be any vote until the math works for Scalise – or anyone else. Lurking in the wings is former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

House speaker live updates: Republicans nominate Scalise to be the next speakerThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

These House Republicans say they won't vote for Steve Scalise as House speakerHouse Majority Leader Steve Scalise, selected by his party to be House speaker, can only afford to lose four Republican votes in the House floor election.

House Republicans to meet for election of new House speakerThe House Republican conference is set to meet Wednesday morning to try to coalesce around a new speaker, just over a week after ousting Kevin McCarthy.

House Speaker race live updates: Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise to address House Republicans todayThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

House speaker race live updates: Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise to address House Republicans todayThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

GOP lawmaker vows to support McCarthy in House-wide speaker vote despite pitches from Scalise, JordanHouse GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez said he is committed to voting for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the House floor when Democrats and Republicans gather to elect a new speaker.