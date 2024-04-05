The History of the Green Jacket at the Masters

Among the prizes are cold, hard cash, a trophy of the Augusta National Clubhouse and a lifetime invitation to future Masters Tournaments. Ahead of the 2024 Masters , here's everything to know about the green jacket , including when the tradition started and where it originated:Before Masters winners were awarded a green jacket , they first went to Augusta National members.
So, how did the tradition start? There are two stories, per The first is that Bobby Jones, co-founder of Augusta National, attended a dinner in Liverpool, England, where club captains wore a green jacket to symbolize their position, which Jones was fond of. The second is that Clifford Roberts, co-founder of Augusta National, figured it was a way to identify club members as"reliable sources of information" to visiting guests who weren't members, as well as letting waiters"know who got the check at dinner."Despite Augusta National opening its doors in 1934, the green jacket tradition started in 193
Masters Augusta National Green Jacket Tradition Origins
