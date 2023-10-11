The history and fighting between Israel and Syria, explained

Israeli soldiers take positions Tuesday near the Israeli military base of Har Dov on Mount Hermon, a strategic and fortified outpost at the crossroads between Israel, Lebanon, and Syria. (Jalaa Marey/AFP/Getty Images)Syria and Israel exchanged shelling on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said, after a number of mortars were launched toward northern Israel from Syria, falling in an open area.
But mortar attacks from Syria are widely viewed as symbolic; they rarely incur damage. Syria and Israel have been in conflict for more than half a century, and these routine attacks are a continuation of that conflict, rather than an escalation.on one of Islam’s holiest sites in April, for example, the IDF said six rockets were fired from Syria, three crossing into Israeli territory.
Syria is a strategic lifeline for Iran: It provides a land corridor from Iraq east of Syria to Lebanon in its southwest. Attacks on U.S. troops — theHezbollah, for its part, has served as a bulwark for Assad, helping the Syrian leader prevail over rebel forces since at least 2013.Iran’s elite forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has a network of proxies across various parts of Syria. headtopics.com
The U.S. has also launched strikes on what it identified as Iranian positions in Syria, under the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations. After the attack in March, which killed a U.S.