The History and Debate of Daylight Saving Time

This weekend the whole country will fall back for daylight saving time. This week, CBS 21 is taking a closer look into the history of the practice and talking to a state lawmaker looking to eliminate the tradition entirely. In years past, a number of states have tried to end the practice legislatively, some successfully and others not. Opponents sometimes point to the mental health impacts and statistics that show an increase in vehicle crashes in the days that follow the time change

. Lancaster County State Senator is among those in the Commonwealth pushing for congress to pass the "Sunshine Protection Act." Other concerns have come from school age parents who have expressed worries about students coming home in the dark. Oddly enough, there are some Pennsylvania roots, and a few puns too, in this story. Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise. He didn't come up with the idea of daylight saving time but he did speak on the subject in a satirical essay in the 1780, saying "the French could save some candles by changing the time of day." Later in the 1900s, the idea was to conserve fuel for electric power, allowing more sunlight for later in the day. In 1918, the United States made the change year-round during wartime. Finally, in the 1970s, America was facing another energy crisis so the government made daylight saving time permanent

