The History and Benefits of Gua Sha: A Popular Skin Care Tool

Sleek, smooth, and often created from vanity-worthy gemstones, Gua Shas are popular skin care tools with an extensive past predating both the Stone and Bronze Ages. From engaging the lymphatic system to sculpting the jawline and cheekbones, using a Gua Sha has a number of skincare and wellness benefits. To learn more about the trending beauty staple's history, along with some tips on best usage practices, we tapped a few experts for a full breakdown on the coveted essential.

What does Gua Sha mean?'Gua translates to 'scrape' and Sha translates to 'petechiae' (tiny, flat red, purple spots) in Chinese,' Yina co-founder Ervina Wu tells Bazaar. 'Gua Sha began as a full body treatment—which most people don't realize since facial techniques have recently become popular. The key point is to scrape the skin (commonly the upper back) to invigorate blood flow, release heat-toxins, stimulate lymphatic drainage, activate various points of the body, and bring helpful cells to the area by stimulating an immune respons

