The hilarious hypocrisy of Aaron Rodgers' COVID jab against Travis Kelce

"[It was a] moral victory out there, that we hung with the champs and that our defense played well," said Rodgers."Pat [Mahomes] didn't have a crazy game, and Mr. Pfizer [Kelce], we kind of shut him down a little bit. He didn't have his, like, crazy impact game.

While Rodgers didn't explicitly identify the target of his jab, it was clear that he was referring to Kelce, who just days ago unveiled a new commercial promoting the availability of the COVID and flu shots this fall. The ad is a partnership with Pfizer.

JUST IN: Aaron Rodgers calls Chiefs Tight End and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce “Mr. Pfizer” after the NFL star performed in a vaccine commercial.His comments were all the more controversial because he told reporters back in August 2021 that he had been immunized against COVID-19, though he didn't detail how. He isolated for 10 days in November 2021 after testing positive.

As Rodgers' COVID vaccine skepticism continues today, his"Mr. Pfizer" swipe at tight end Kelce is worthy of a raised eyebrow, given the source of his income. The Jets—to whom Rodgers signed earlier this year—are owned by Woody and Christopher Johnson, heirs to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune.Aaron Rodgers is pictured left on June 13 , 2023 in New York City. headtopics.com

"I'm sharing a personal opinion, based on my own health and what I think is best for my body. You can disagree with it all you want. You can agree with it and champion it. But I'm not saying it to gain favor with one side and hate from the other.

"I mean, actually, my opinion became very polarizing because people feel strongly on both sides about it. But I hope at the bare minimum that there was conversation that could be had—civil conversation. And if you still disagree, then it's OK to disagree. But we've taken out I think in our society a lot of that ability to have differing opinions.

