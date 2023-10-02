The high Oil price is good for the US and bad for the Eurozone

countries' new strategy is driving up Oil prices. Economists at Natixis analyze the big difference between the effects of high Oil prices on the US and theThe new strategy of the OPEC countries, with their production cuts, will result in fairly high Oil prices for the long term.

The new strategy of the OPEC countries, with their production cuts, will result in fairly high Oil prices for the long term.

Since the US is an Oil exporter and the Eurozone is an Oil importer, a high Oil price increases US real income and reduces Eurozone real income.

For every $10 rise in the price of Oil, the US becomes 0.11% richer as a percentage of US GDP and the Eurozone becomes 1.65% poorer as a percentage of Eurozone GDP.

