The Hidden Danger of Dental Chews for Dogs

I used to regularly give bones to my dog Ollie, an 8-year-old Australian cattle dog mix. Bully sticks, elk antlers, marrowbones ― you name it. That all changed in 2021, however, when I added an adorable rodent-shaped dental chew to my cart — a toothbrush in disguise for my pup. Ollie crunched, gnawed and chomped on that treat for a few days. He loved it, or so I thought. But soon after he finished it, he stopped eating his kibble.

He turned his nose up at treats, and my energetic herding dog suddenly became lethargic and melancholy. I tried everything: I got him more expensive (and smellier) treats and kibble flavor enhancers. Nothing worked. Maybe this was just normal aging, I thought. Eventually, I went to the vet, and after a quick evaluation, they found that Ollie had badly fractured a molar on that chew ― and the injury was likely so bothersome that it was preventing him from eating

United States Headlines Read more: HUFFPOSTPARENTS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AUSTİNCHRONİCLE: Sahara Lounge: A Hidden Gem for Music and Afro-Caribbean CuisineDiscover the hidden gem of Sahara Lounge, a music venue offering Afro-Caribbean cuisine and live performances every Saturday. Enjoy the open buffet of spicy halal meatballs and chicken with vegan sides, all prepared by a French-trained cook. Don't miss out on the vibrant atmosphere and diverse musical acts!

Source: AustinChronicle | Read more »

POPSCİ: 12 Hidden Features and Useful Tools on AndroidDiscover the secret capabilities of Android, including hidden features and useful tools. Enable flash notifications for silent updates and more.

Source: PopSci | Read more »

CNBC: Discover Hidden Menus on Your iPhone with These GesturesLearn about the hidden menus on your iPhone and how to access them using specific gestures. These menus allow you to perform various actions such as searching, switching between apps, accessing widgets, and controlling Wi-Fi.

Source: CNBC | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Found in Secret Social Media Group Glamorizing HamasRep. Rashida Tlaib is a member of a hidden Facebook group that supports Hamas and has ties to an individual who has made antisemitic posts.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

NYPOST: Paul Pelosi testifies about intruder’s brutal hammer attack left him with fractured skull: ‘I was in serious danger’The man accused of attacking former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer apologized Tuesday, echoing right-wing conspiracy theories that he went to the Pelosis’ home as part a bigger plot to end what he viewed as government corruption.

Source: nypost | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, SNL, Reacher & More: BCTV Daily DispatchWatch the official music video for SING by My Chemical Romance from the album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. 🔔 Subscribe to the channel: https://youtube.com/c/mychemicalromance/?sub_confirmation=1 Download/stream Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys here: https://mcr.lnk.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »