The Hazards of Voting

This year is about voting, in all its hazardous glory. There are different ways of counting, but The Economist has tallied seventy-six countries where the whole eligible population has the chance to vote, even if, as in Brazil, it’s only for local offices. (That election, in October, should serve as a midterm assessment of President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva.

) The countries involved—from Algeria to Iceland, Indonesia, and Venezuela—are startlingly varied, including in their commitment to actual democracy. The Economist rated forty-three of the elections as free and fair, with flaws even in the freest, ours among them. One of The Economist’s tests is whether an election has the capacity to bring about real change, in terms of policy and who is in power. Put another way, the stability of democracies depends on the capacity of elections to be destabilizing. An election that doesn’t involve some risk, to someone, is hardly any good. Those risks should be about outcomes and not, of course, about the dangers of voting or of running in the first plac





NewYorker » / 🏆 90. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Illegal Fireworks Pose Threat as New Year's Approaches in Los AngelesFire departments in Los Angeles are preparing for a surge in illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve, warning residents of the dangers and consequences. Air quality officials are monitoring for health hazards, while dog owners are making plans to comfort their pets. The city of Pasadena, hosting the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game, is particularly concerned about the large fireworks seen in some neighborhoods.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Eleven Small Cities in Illinois and Iowa to Have Second Census Count in 2024Eleven small cities in Illinois and Iowa are the only municipalities so far to have signed agreements with the U.S. Census Bureau for a second count of their residents in 2024. These cities hope to receive more state funding and resources by accurately reflecting their population growth.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Illegal Fireworks Pose Threat as New Year's Approaches in Los AngelesFire departments in Los Angeles are preparing for a surge in illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve, warning residents of the dangers and consequences. Air quality officials are monitoring for health hazards, while dog owners are making plans to comfort their pets. The city of Pasadena, hosting the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game, is particularly concerned about the large fireworks seen in some neighborhoods.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Google’s AI-powered search is coming to a lot more countriesGoogle is bringing Search Generative Experience (SGE) to more than 120 new countries, including Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »