The haters gonna hate (hate hate hate hate), but do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce even notice?

Lovers? They sure have their haters. From left, Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs before kickoff against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 in Kansas City, Mo.(alongside his mother) at the star tight end’s Kansas City Chiefs-Chicago Bears game last week created such a pop-culture earthquake, it even moved legendary coach. On “The Greg Hill Show,” he said, “Well, I would say that Travis Kelce’s had a lot of big catches in his career.

With Swift not scheduled to resume her Eras tour until Oct. 18 in Miami, the singer was reportedly seen in New York City this weekend and is expected to attend tonight when Kelce’s Chiefs face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. An appearance would no doubt add fuel to the curiosity about the relationship, bringing joy to many but irking others, especially conservatives who have no love for Swift or Kelce.

The gravitational waves of Swift’s influence can be detected in sacred signs such as jersey sales (Kelce’s shot into the NFL’s Top 5 and his merchandise sales increased by 400% after last Sunday’s game), ticket sales — for the Chiefs, not Swift (StubHub reported a jump of nearly 300%), and the most holy of holies, Instagram followers (social media and branding agency bknown says the All-Pro tight end gained more than 860,000).

Read more:

latimes »

Does Donald Trump Think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Last?Former President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s blossoming romance

Even Donald Trump weighs in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored relationshipIt appears everyone is talking about Swift and Kelce's situationship.

Even Donald Trump is weighing in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored relationshipIt appears everyone is talking about Swift and Kelce's situationship.

Taylor Swift Fans Allegedly Send Death Threats To Travis Kelce’s Ex‘Swifties are aggressive, very negative, very hypocritical,’ claims ‘Catching Kelce’ star Maya Benberry.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning to wear couples costumes for Halloween: reportThe “Bad Blood” singer and the NFL star’s rumored relationship caught the attention of the nation after she attended his football game last Sunday.

Travis Kelce Bought Out an Entire Restaurant to Party With Taylor Swift and the ChiefsThe party lasted until 2 a.m.

Lovers? They sure have their haters. From left, Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs before kickoff against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 in Kansas City, Mo.(alongside his mother) at the star tight end’s Kansas City Chiefs-Chicago Bears game last week created such a pop-culture earthquake, it even moved legendary coach. On “The Greg Hill Show,” he said, “Well, I would say that Travis Kelce’s had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest.”

With Swift not scheduled to resume her Eras tour until Oct. 18 in Miami, the singer was reportedly seen in New York City this weekend and is expected to attend tonight when Kelce’s Chiefs face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. An appearance would no doubt add fuel to the curiosity about the relationship, bringing joy to many but irking others, especially conservatives who have no love for Swift or Kelce.

The gravitational waves of Swift’s influence can be detected in sacred signs such as jersey sales (Kelce’s shot into the NFL’s Top 5 and his merchandise sales increased by 400% after last Sunday’s game), ticket sales — for the Chiefs, not Swift (StubHub reported a jump of nearly 300%), and the most holy of holies, Instagram followers (social media and branding agency bknown says the All-Pro tight end gained more than 860,000). Longtime NFL reporterposted on the platform formerly known as Twitter that that figure represented gaining more followers “than he did following all three Super Bowls he played in combined.” The next-biggest NFL gainer last week? Travis’ brother Jason Kelce (137,000 added). Travis and Jason host the podcast “New Heights,” which also gained a considerable boost.The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce era: Our writers ponder the pop culture significance of Traylor (Tayvis?)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored relationship has taken pop culture by storm. A sports writer and a Swiftie reporter sound off on what it all means.Is this the real thing, though? That is, is this real love? A fling? Or just a clever bit of synergy cooked up by savvy marketers?

Whatever it is, it is definitely not pleasing right-wing provocateurs. Conservative author and commentator Nick Adams, who boasts of being endorsed by Donald Trump, posted on Xto that with “Taylor Swift’s estimated net worth: $740 million. Kansas City Chiefs active salary cap spending 2023: $202 million.”)It does make sense, though, that those on the right aisle should find a pairing of these two the perfect storm of antiheroes. In 2018, Swift famously stuck her neck out in a very political way to object tothinks this is an autocracy

Kelce isn’t known for overt political statements, but he has done the next worst things in the eyes of some by making ads fordecried Swift’s “leftie, liberal, braindead political opinions” and wished the two luck “not with their relationship per se but rather myocarditis” (In 2022, the National Institutes of Healthstating, while “proving causality is a particular challenge … [a study of] more than 151 million individuals [showed] the incidence of vaccine-related myocarditis was 0.95 per 100,000 individuals”).To make matters much, much worse (to some), Swift recently encouraged her 272 million Instagram followers to vote. She linked to the nonpartisan nonprofit Vote.org, which reportedThe Federalist ran an article in early September titled, “Taylor Swift’s Popularity Is a Sign of Societal Decline.” Commentator” concert movie crushed one-day advance sales records (when she couldn’t strike a distribution deal with major studios, she worked out Taylor’s version of one directly with AMC and Cinemark — and now the movie has seen its run already extended and expanded significantly, with Swift set to,” is set to drop Oct. 27, and the Chiefs are currently atop their division. Whether there’s an actual romance here, or just a friendship, or a marketing ploy, Swift and Kelce seem to be doing just fine.How powerful land barons shaped the epic floods in California’s heartlandAfter secret recording emerged, a plea deal freed him. Now he’s accused of killing 3

Editorial: Goodbye to cash bail. L.A. is moving to a better approach to pretrial justice