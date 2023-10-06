The harm caused by D.C.’s broken 911 system goes beyond deaths

D.C. resident Toni Barnes with her 27-year-old daughter, Alexus Bond, before a medical emergency changed their lives. (Courtesy of Toni Barnes )In the months since her daughter went from struggling to breathe to losing consciousness, Toni Barnes has learned how D.C’s broken 911 system leaves families hurting long after phone calls end and sirens grow silent.
Barnes testified at a recent D.C. Council committee hearing about what happened on the April evening she called 911 to get help for her 27-year-old daughter, Alexus Bond, who went into cardiac arrest from an asthma attack.
Barnes told the council members that she believes if 911 had responded faster and her daughter had received oxygen sooner, her health outcome would have been better. She said her daughter experienced an anoxic brain injury and spent 30 days in a hospital ICU, stayed eight weeks at a rehabilitation center, and still receives therapy. headtopics.com
She then asked a question that we should all be asking: “I just want to know what are we going to do to make this better in the future for other people?” “OUC’s failures inflict unnecessary trauma on people in need,” she said. “I am here today because no one should go through what I did. These events have taken a toll on me and my family. It took months before I could sleep through the night, to walk alone in my neighborhood. My three young children saw me in ways I wish they never had.
Her daughter had been planning to apply for a proctor job at George Washington University. Now, she struggles to get ready in the morning without help.“This morning she woke up and her vision is completely gone again,” Barnes said. “She talks with a slur. She can’t dress herself. She can’t stand by herself. Me and her were best of friends. We would go on trips together. headtopics.com
Video: These holiday decorations are so 'lit' people called the fire departmentA few decorations are so elaborate they're alarming bystanders, who are even calling 911.