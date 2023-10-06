The harm caused by D.C.’s broken 911 system goes beyond deaths

D.C. resident Toni Barnes with her 27-year-old daughter, Alexus Bond, before a medical emergency changed their lives. (Courtesy of Toni Barnes )In the months since her daughter went from struggling to breathe to losing consciousness, Toni Barnes has learned how D.C’s broken 911 system leaves families hurting long after phone calls end and sirens grow silent.

Barnes testified at a recent D.C. Council committee hearing about what happened on the April evening she called 911 to get help for her 27-year-old daughter, Alexus Bond, who went into cardiac arrest from an asthma attack.

Barnes told the council members that she believes if 911 had responded faster and her daughter had received oxygen sooner, her health outcome would have been better. She said her daughter experienced an anoxic brain injury and spent 30 days in a hospital ICU, stayed eight weeks at a rehabilitation center, and still receives therapy. headtopics.com

She then asked a question that we should all be asking: “I just want to know what are we going to do to make this better in the future for other people?” “OUC’s failures inflict unnecessary trauma on people in need,” she said. “I am here today because no one should go through what I did. These events have taken a toll on me and my family. It took months before I could sleep through the night, to walk alone in my neighborhood. My three young children saw me in ways I wish they never had.

Her daughter had been planning to apply for a proctor job at George Washington University. Now, she struggles to get ready in the morning without help.“This morning she woke up and her vision is completely gone again,” Barnes said. “She talks with a slur. She can’t dress herself. She can’t stand by herself. Me and her were best of friends. We would go on trips together. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Kim Zolciak tells cops she feels unsafe in home with Kroy Biermann in frantic 911 callThe “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum claimed her estranged husband stole two of her cell phones and locked himself in the master bedroom.

12,000 rpm air-cooled Porsche 911 upgrade from Swindon PowertrainGiving the air-cooled Porsche 911 a dash of Group C flair, Swindon Powertrain has created a kit to make the 964 and 993's M64 flat-six rhyme 24 valves in record time - on...

Video: These holiday decorations are so 'lit' people called the fire departmentA few decorations are so elaborate they're alarming bystanders, who are even calling 911.

Saraland 911 dispatcher in need of kidney donation25-year-old Alexa Ryan got extremely sick two weeks before she was set to start police academy.

Let Your Air-Cooled Porsche 911 Scream To 12,000 RPM With This Upgrade KitThe new Porsche 964 and 993 cylinder head from Swindon Powertrain reduces weight and provides far better peak flow

‘There wasn’t a delay’: D.C. 911 chief defends response to District Dogs floodTen dogs died when a flash flood inundated a D.C. pet daycare center and firefighters were slow to arrive.