The Hamas Attack on Israel Couldn't Have Happened Without Iran

The Hamas attack on Israel showed a sophistication in planning and execution that points clearly to a deep Iranian role. Intelligence experts told the Washington Post that 'key support from Iranian allies who provided military training and logistical help as well as tens of millions of dollars for weapons' were behind the Hamas atrocity.

The Hamas massacres should have taught us a lesson about Iran's friends, proxies and goals. U.S. policy should return to the toughest possible diplomatic and economic pressure on the regime—and support of the Iranian people.

