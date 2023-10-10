The Hamas attack disaster is the biggest crisis yet for battered Bibi

There’s “The Magician” for his uncanny ability to grab victory from the jaws of defeat. “King Bibi” for staying atop Israeli politics longer than anyone else. And, universally, though not necessarily affectionately: plain old “Bibi”. But there is another one he revelled in, and which now appears in tatters: “Mr Security.

Even as Israel pummels Gaza with airstrikes, imposes a “complete siege” on the enclave, and prepares for a possible ground invasion to decimate Hamas, Netanyahu also needs to find a way to free the 150 or so hostages being held by the militants inside Gaza. This would have been a tall order in Netanyahu’s prime.

Read more:

CNN »

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Netanyahu says retaliation against Hamas 'savages' will 'reverberate with them for generations': 'Hamas is ISIS'Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likened Hamas to ISIS in a fiery speech Monday night, in which he vowed that the Jewish nation’s retaliation against the terrorist organization for the kil…

WATCH LIVE: Benjamin Netanyahu provides update on Israel war after Hamas threatens executionsMax Thornberry is a breaking news editor for the Washington Examiner. He previously reported on business, agriculture, crime, courts, and local and state government for the Northern Virginia Daily. Originally from California, Max studied journalism at the University of Oregon. Follow him on X: Max_Thornberry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has 'only started' striking HamasPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has 'only started' striking Hamas