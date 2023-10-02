The growing battle over corporate diversity practices, explained

The recent Supreme Court decision on affirmative action in college admissions emboldened objectors to corporate DEI practices. Here’s what might change.After the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college and university admissions, conservative activists are now going after corporate policies aimed at increasing diversity, equity and inclusion. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)in college admissions in June, the effects ricocheted far beyond academia.

The recent Supreme Court decision on affirmative action in college admissions emboldened objectors to corporate DEI practices. Here's what might change.

After the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college and university admissions, conservative activists are now going after corporate policies aimed at increasing diversity, equity and inclusion. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)in college admissions in June, the effects ricocheted far beyond academia. In recent months, a flurry of litigation has aimed to translate the court’s race-blind stance on education to corporate diversity and inclusion policies.Companies have long tried to eliminate inequality in their ranks, in part by encouraging the hiring and promotion of women and racial minorities. But recent lawsuits claim those efforts perpetuate discrimination on the basis of race and gender — the very injustice they claim to stamp out.

