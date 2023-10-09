Hertfordshire is a county of pick-your-own farms, lovely towns and traditional villages, plus the impressive Warner Bros. Studios Tour dedicated to the nation’s favourite wizard.

Although if you’re more actively inclined, there are good old-fashioned outdoor pursuits amid 300 acres to try your hand at – think horse riding and archery. And despite its formal appearance, it’s exceedingly child-friendly, with plenty of family activities for time together (and a creche and kids club for moments apart).

Complete your pampering with a rejuvenating spell in the fragrant Rose Relaxation Room. If you’re deliberating over room types, consider The Mews, stylish and contemporary suites accessed via private gates and featuring courtyards with sunken spa baths.feels more down to earth than some of Hertfordshire's more formal hotels but brings its own version of luxury to the line-up. headtopics.com

Food is a highlight here, and we particularly love the Cowshed, which serves British favourites whipped up with locally sourced ingredients. If you stay on a Friday night, there’s live music and street food at the Farm Yard, a perfect way to end the working week.

The guest rooms are more contemporary, with terrazzo bathrooms, brass fittings, and an industrial-chic feel. And the bar offer cosy nooks and a chic space to round off a day.considers itself Britain’s original health spa. headtopics.com

The traditional deep tissue massages remain a favourite, but you’ll also find holistic therapies like crystal reiki and treatments designed to zap everyday woes, like a tension headache relief session.makes for a resplendent retreat. You’ll arrive at a magnificent cream-coloured stately home, and inside, there's an ornate and beautiful dining room, The Wernher Restaurant.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy makes nearly $1 million a year—but splits rent with a roommate and drives a Toyota SUVNFL quarterback Brock Purdy says he lives with a roommate and drives a Toyota Sequoia SUV. He’s not the only athlete to save money during his playing…

