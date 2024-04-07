The Great Texas Air Show Delights Families Despite Delay

Families from across Central Texas made the most of a dreary Saturday morning in San Antonio, when drizzle and lightning delayed the opening ceremonies of The Great Texas Air Show by more than two hours. While some families packed up and headed out after exploring the inside of stationary planes and seeing other static exhibits, many others stuck around for the main event at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.

Family members paced restlessly, while a young father and his son played catch and old friends caught up over drinks and jumbo corn dogs. Attendees competed to see how many pushups and pullups they could do to win tote bags and T-shirts

Texas Air Show Families Delay Activities Competitions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SAReport / 🏆 252. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Engadget Podcast: The MacBook Air M3 is great (but we still love the M2 Air)Devindra has been writing about the way technology intersects with our lives for nearly 20 years. He started the Amherst Student's first technology column, worked in IT support for many (many) years, and eventually moved to Brooklyn to cover New York's tech scene in 2009.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

70% off two air purifiers - just $199 for the Aura Smart Air and Air MiniBreath easy with this Aura Smart Air Purification and Mini Purification bundle for $199 at Adorama

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Experience thrilling aerobatics at The Great Texas Airshow this AprilSAN ANTONIO – Calling all San Antonio residents! The GreatTexas Airshow is roaring into town on April 6 and 7 at JBSA-Randolph, and it's completely free and ope

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Thunderbirds will return to San Antonio this weekend for Great Texas AirshowThe Great Texas Airshow will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. It is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Beware Texas cities, the Texas Legislature is coming for youState lawmakers want more control over cities

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas Land Commissioner: Biden’s Energy Export Ban Stealing Money from Texas SchoolchildrenSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »