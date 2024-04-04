The Great Leap: A Theatrical Performance Blending Basketball and Acting

Well shy of 6 feet tall and without the hulking shoulders or bulging biceps you might expect in the midst of March Madness, James Aaron Oh flies across the theater stage, mimicking a basketball star as he dribbles and shoots with the grace of, well, an actor.

When Oh, who plays Manford in Walnut Creek’s Center Rep production of Lauren Yee’s “The Great Leap,” declares that he can hit 100 consecutive free throws without missing, his coach, played by Cassidy Brown, doesn’t believe him — and neither does the audience. Manford faces the hoop, lifts the basketball in the air and — just before he lets go — the stage goes dark

The Great Leap Theater Production Basketball Acting Walnut Creek

