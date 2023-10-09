Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) makes his way toward a GOP leadership meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)the Republican Party? At a moment when they seem to have so much going for them, Republicans again are working overtime to throw it all away.
But this was not a sustainable strategy. Working-class voters, as many of their communities continued to deteriorate, lost faith that lower taxes and less government were really the solution toproblems — however much those principles might appeal to business supporters of the GOP.
In part, this reflects the fact that Trump is not interested in policy issues and knows little about them. But it also highlights the lack of unity in Republican ranks aboutto appeal to working-class voters. headtopics.com
The lack of a policy center leads Republicans to over-index on cultural issues, especially anything connected to “wokeness,” to the point where they seem extreme even when Democrats have adopted. That obsessive focus on culture limits Republicans’ ability to capitalize on working-class economic discontent. The culture wars will get you only so far.
Trump is unlikely to be able — or even want — to fix this fundamental contradiction at the heart of Republican politics. Indeed, he embodies that contradiction. The GOP awaits a politician adept enough to synthesize working-class concerns with policies capable of uniting their party and a broad coalition of voters. headtopics.com
ECNU Seeking Global Talents - Shanghai, China job with East China Normal University | 12807315Founded in 1951, and based in Shanghai, East China Normal University (ECNU) is one of the top research universities in China. Directly under the Ministry of Education and sponsored by the national key university programs—“Project 211” and “Project 985”— our university is renowned for its teacher education and high-level research programs in both basic and applied sciences. In 2017, ECNU was selected into Class A of the “Double First-Class Program” (First Class University and First-Class Academic
ECNU Seeking Global Talents - Shanghai, China job with East China Normal University | 779196Founded in 1951, and based in Shanghai, East China Normal University (ECNU) is one of the top research universities in China. Directly under the Ministry of Education and sponsored by the national key university programs—“Project 211” and “Project 985”— our university is renowned for its teacher education and high-level research programs in both basic and applied sciences. In 2017, ECNU was selected into Class A of the “Double First-Class Program” (First Class University and First-Class Academic