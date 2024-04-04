The Good Doctor Season 7: Writer Explains Shocking Death in Episode 5

The Good Doctor writer Adam Scott Weissman explains why season 7, episode 5, 'Who at Peace,' includes such a shocking death. The long-running medical drama's seventh and final season has primarily been focused on Dr. Sean Murphy's experiences with parenthood. It has also further explored Dr. Asher Wolke, examining the lingering pain he experiences from his family's non-acceptance of him and how it has impacted his views on marriage and religion.

However, things took a shocking turn when 'Who at Peace' killed off one of The Good Doctor's lead characters. In an interview with The Wrap, Weissman broke down The Good Doctor season 7's unexpected choice to have Dr. Wolke killed in a hate crime

