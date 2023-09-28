The Golden Bachelor Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: Most Shocking Moments

The Golden Bachelor season 1 premiere recap. Much like the traditional opening night of The Bachelor, Gerry was introduced to an excited group of eligible women.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Golden Bachelor season 1 episode 1 introduced Gerry Turner and gave viewers an exciting look at the first moments of his journey to find his next love. Gerry, who celebrated his 72nd birthday while filming The Golden Bachelor, has taken Bachelor Nation by storm as he’s prepared to become the first of his kind. Searching for a second chance romance after his wife of over 40 years passed away in 2017, Gerry was selected as the first-ever Golden Bachelor after years of preparation. Fun, easy-going, and hopeful for the future, Gerry was the perfect gentleman as he met the women who were hoping to sweep him off his feet.

Much like the traditional opening night of The Bachelor, Gerry was introduced to an excited group of eligible women. The typical limo entrances were cranked up as the women tried to catch Gerry’s attention, but the standout thing about The Golden Bachelor even in its earliest moments was the maturity level. Age comes a level of grace that can’t be replicated by the younger Bachelor Nation stars. The Golden Bachelor cast's life experiences makes all of them open, honest, and interested in a way that feels refreshing and makes viewers excited for what’s to come on the Bachelor spin-off.

Gerry Shared The Details Of Losing His Late Wife, Toni As The Golden Bachelor got started, the viewers got to know Gerry a bit better as he prepared for his journey to find love. Gerry was married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, for over 40 years. He shared that their lives together were normal and happy, both of them thrilled to be in love and have a family together. Over the years, Gerry and Toni welcomed two daughters who eventually had daughters of their own. Gerry shared that after his wife's retirement in early 2017, the pair bought their dream house on a lake in Indiana, closing on their home in June of that year.

Unfortunately, things quickly took a turn for the worst. After feeling ill for a few days in July 2017, Gerry took Toni to the emergency room to see what was happening to her health. She was diagnosed with a bacterial infection, and sadly wasn't able to recover. In just a matter of days, Gerry had to say goodbye to his wife of over 40 years. After grieving the loss of his beloved wife for years by leaning on his family, Gerry made the decision that he wanted to try and find love again. With Toni in his heart, Gerry set off to find another chance at true love.

The First Limo Entrances Were Hilariously Entertaining After arriving at the Bachelor mansion, Gerry was excited and ready to get started on his journey as The Golden Bachelor. Most Bachelor viewers are aware of just how entertaining limo entrances can be, whether that means they're funny or sweet, endearing or embarrassing. For Gerry, he was looking for genuine moments of connection with the women as they got out of the limos. He shared that he enjoyed when he could see a smile that went from the mouth and met the women's eyes, and thankfully for Gerry, there were many genuine moments with his group of ladies.

Some were quick to share they were nervous, while others projected confidence from the moment the exited their limos. Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Washington, rolled up on a motorcycle and promised Gerry to take him on "the ride of [his] life" while 64-year-old fitness instructor Leslie Fhima had a costume covering her sexy evening gown. Gerry, who clearly loves a good laugh, was incredibly amused by all the limo entrances, never taking anything too seriously. Even some of the more embarrassing moments felt less pressurized on The Golden Bachelor.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Aunt Chippy Made A Hilarious Guest Appearance Although it was definitely more promotional than anything else, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live! had a tie-in moment on The Golden Bachelor premiere. As a long-time Bachelor fan Jimmy's Aunt Chippy, who is famous to his viewers for the hilarious pranks he's played on her over the years, was thrilled to hear about The Golden Bachelor and wanted to shoot her shot with Gerry. Aunt Chippy exited the limo in confusion, met Gerry briefly, then headed into the Bachelor mansion where she fell asleep for the rest of the episode. Despite the unnecessary pause in the episode, the bit was funny and brought some levity to the high-pressure introductions.

Gerry Got To Know The Women During The Cocktail Hour At the traditional Bachelor cocktail hour, the women gathered with Gerry and they all toasted to their journey together. While the night was far from over, each of the women got their chance to speak with Gerry as though it would be their only shot to make a good impression. Gerry got into some interesting conversations, doing a bit of yoga with Natascha Hardee and learning more about April Kirkwood's chickens. There were some gimmicky moments throughout the evening, but the majority of Gerry's conversations seemed tremendously genuine.

A few of the standout moments from the cocktail hour came from Faith, Leslie, and Marina Perera. Faith, who Gerry remembered clearly from her limo entrance, brought a guitar to their chat and played a bit. The pair truly seemed to connect, which Gerry was excited about. Leslie, who showed up in an old lady costume with a walker before tossing it away to reveal her true form, was up front with Gerry about what she wanted out of life, which he seemed to find refreshing. Marina, who was soft-spoken, made an impression on Gerry for her honesty and grace, something he was happy to see out in full-force.

Theresa Had A Happy 70th Birthday With Gerry Another of Gerry's most memorable moments was with Theresa Nist, who turned 70 the first night of The Golden Bachelor. A Financial Services Professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, Theresa spoke in her interview segment about how excited she was to meet Gerry. After being out of a relationship for years, Theresa was clear on her goal to fall in love. When the two were alone, Gerry had Theresa blow out some birthday candles on a cupcake, and the two were flirty about Theresa helping Gerry get some of the frosting off his mouth. They shared a kiss, and Theresa was thrilled to have spent her 70th birthday meeting someone special.

The First Impression Rose Went To Faith Although many women were hoping to get the first impression rose, Gerry had to give it to the woman who left the most lasting impression on him from the moment she arrived. After speaking with the rest of the women, Gerry took the rose and asked if he could speak to Faith privately. He explained that he felt incredibly connected to her already, and because of that level of comfort was hoping that she would accept his first impression rose. Faith, of course, accepted the rose through tears, excited that she was experiencing some genuine romantic feelings for Gerry already.

As the women watched on, they saw that Faith and Gerry were kissing. Though there was some discussion about their disappointment in not getting the first impression rose, the women were graceful about it overall. The lack of jealousy and competitiveness between the women of The Golden Bachelor was refreshing to see, especially considering they were thrust into a competitive environment quickly. Though there were some disappointed feelings, overall the women seemed happy for Faith and excited about their own connections.

Gerry Tearfully Narrowed Down The Group Of Women At the end of the night, Gerry had to eliminate 6 of the 22 women he'd been getting to know throughout the evening. It was clear this was rough on Gerry, who had been having a wonderful time. He explained that though it hurt him to do so, he had to eliminate some of the lovely women he hadn't built as strong of a connection with. Gerry chose to eliminate Bachelor Matt James' mother Patty James, Anna Zalk, Renee Halverson-Wright, Sylvia Robledo, Pamela Burns, and Maria Trice. The women who were eliminated from The Golden Bachelor on the first night were sad to go, but wished everyone the best.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.