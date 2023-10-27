'The Golden Bachelor': Kris Jenner Lookalike Susan Reacts to Gerry's Photo With the Matriarch (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce at Post-Game CelebrationBritney Spears Says She and Colin Farrell Were 'All Over Each Other' During Brief Fling'The Voice': Reba McEntire Breaks Down in Tears During Battle Rounds Rehearsals'DWTS': Watch Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson and More Show Off Their Go-To Dance Moves! (Exclusive)elimination
"He came up and told me afterwards. I was like, 'How dare you. You were there and you did not call me?'" Susan told ET with a laugh of Gerry's recent visit with matriarch."Gerry goes, 'I know, I know, I know, I know.' He was saying how lovely they were. , 'They made us stay for dinner. They didn't want us to leave.' I go, 'Really, you're going to rub it in now? I thought we were friends.'"
Susan is hopeful that one day she'll get to"have a sit-down" with Kris herself. In the meantime, she's thrilled with the physical comparisons between her and the media mogul. "I've gotten that for 20-plus years. I think I remind people of her because I have short dark hair and I like to dress... but, I mean, I might have had this haircut first," Susan joked."I don't know. I've had this haircut for a long time." headtopics.com
As for how she feels about Kris, Susan said,"I admire her brains, how she took that and made that business -- and through reality TV, no less. With her girls, every one of them are famous. I would just love to sit down and talk with her. I think she's beautiful. I always take it as a compliment .""I always wanted to find love. I love being in love and I want to grow old with somebody, so I took a chance... I went there to fall in love.
"Gerry and I went to friendship mode. We are buddies. I'll be his friend forever," she said."... Gerry's a beautiful man, a gentleman, a Midwesterner. I have a big personality. I think he needed somebody that was a little more meek and look at him with adoring eyes... We had conversations that meant a lot. He said I had so much empathy and strength like his wife, so he really saw the real me, which was a bonding moment for us. It was beautiful. headtopics.com