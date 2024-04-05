The GOAT Restaurant & Lounge Offers Delicious Tomahawk Ribeye

The GOAT 's 32-ounce Tomahawk ribeye can be gussied up with optional add-ons of Sauce au Poivre, made with cognac, pepper and cream, or buttery Sauce L'Entrecôte, which the menu says has flavors of umami and herbs. James and Nabil Alame, cousins and hospitality business partners, opened the first location of The GOAT Restaurant & Lounge in Tulsa in 2020. Since its inception, they have secured awards like Best New Restaurant in Tulsa in 2021 and Best Bar and Lounge in Oklahoma in 2022.

The Alames have invested in their chefs. Executive chef Ozzy Samano was formerly the executive chef at Bob's Steak and Chophouse. And chef Pascal Sanchez, currently the chef at Park House Dallas, a private club, helped curate the menu. He's worked in many Europe kitchens including Restaurant Mia in Montpellier, France, which received a Michelin Star in 2015. The restaurant is located in Victory Park at the Link Building, across from Happiest Hour and a short walk from the American Airlines Cente

