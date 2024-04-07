The GOAT: Reality Stars Compete for the Title of The Greatest of All Time

14 of the greatest reality stars are about to find out which of them is the greatest of all time. Hosted by Daniel Tosh , The GOAT is bringing together stars from reality shows ranging from Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge, The Bachelor, The Real Housewives, and RuPaul's Drag Race, among others, to compete for the title of The GOAT and $200,000.
Like the success of shows like House of Villains and The Traitors, uniting reality stars in a crossover-style event has unified reality TV fans into obsessing about seeing their favorites in a silly new format, doing what they do best: reality television. Amazon Prime Video is seeking to answer the most important question: which reality star is The Greatest of All Time? From the producers of Jury Duty, The Bachelor, and Chopped, the new series premiering on May 9th, the series. Based on the preview trailer, it's going to be a zany time filled with hijinks and shenanigans. Under the watchful eye of host Daniel Tosh, formally the host of Tosh.0, 14 reality superstars will move into GOAT Manor where they will be tasked to participate and compete in 20 challenges, earning and breaking one another's trust along the way. As teased in the trailer, the challenges will test the reality star's strength and lack of life skill
