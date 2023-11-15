The Global Appeal of Curry: A Culinary Journey

When nothing but flavorful, saucy comfort food will do, the whole world turns to curry. Hearty, brothy, and elaborately spiced, the category frequently recalls the vibrant streets of India, but while the dish is certainly rooted in the culinary traditions of the Subcontinent, curry has, through a combination of trade, migration, and colonialism, become a centerpiece for myriad cuisines all around the world. Decoding the dish is fairly simple.

The word “curry” comes from an anglicized version of the Tamil 'kari'—a spiced sauce to be eaten over rice. Some versions are thickened with a starchy roux, while others begin with an aromatic ginger-garlic paste. From there, any medley of fresh or dried spices may be incorporated, as well as meat, seafood, vegetables, or even fruits. Just about any ingredient can be currie

