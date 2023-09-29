'The Gilded Age' Season 2 Images — High Society Is Astir

Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, and more return in the second season of the HBO period drama. The first image sees Bertha walking with Ward McAllister (Nathan Lane) as the two seem to be indulging in a scheming conversation.

The Big Picture Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of The Gilded Age, where Bertha (Carrie Coon) is set to enchant the Metropolitan Opera as a clash brews between the old money and the new in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Julian Fellowes’ glamorous period drama brings back the tale of ambitions as the stage is set for another round of social battles. To entice fans further, TV Insider has unveiled new images from the upcoming series.

The first image sees Bertha walking with Ward McAllister (Nathan Lane) as the two seem to be indulging in a scheming conversation. Another sees George (Morgan Specter) with a glass of wine on the dinner table, and we also get a good look at Marina, who is adamant about searching for a husband on her own terms this season. All over, the characters seem to be dealing with a lot of things when it comes to securing power and their rise in the high society.

What to Expect From ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2 This season is set around the story of dueling opera houses — the Academy of Music and the Metropolitan Opera — as the rich and famous socialites will have to make a clear choice between taking the old money route, or the new money route, filling the upcoming season with schemes, conflicts, and moral ambiguity. Speaking of Season 2, executive producer and director of several episodes Michael Engler revealed about the characters, “As you watch them make [those choices], that’s how you determine their moral character and value. It’s not. We love the rich and we love watching them, so we don’t really care how they act. You see what it takes and what it costs people to behave a certain way.”

Fans can expect some thrilling twists and turns, scheming, and politics wrapped up in the gilded glitz and glamor when it comes to the intentions of these socialites. The Gilded Age brings back Coon as Bertha Russell, Spector as her husband George Russell, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russel, Blake Ritson as Oscar, Simon Jones as Mr. Bannister, Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church. Further rounding off the cast are Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook, Christine Baranski as Agnes, Kelli O'Hara as Aurora, Donna Murphy as Caroline, Debra Monk as Mrs. Armstrong, Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer, and many more.

The second season of The Gilded Age returns on October 29. You can check out the new images below: