'The Gilded Age' Season 2 Images Bring Style and Glamor to a Garden Party

Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of The Gilded Age, the highly successful HBO period drama full of twists and turns and an impressive star cast. Created by Downtown Abbey vet Julian Fellowes, the series takes us back to the 1800s, as a conflict brews between the old and new money.
As fans gear up for the second season, TV Insider has unveiled new images showing a garden party sequence in the upcoming series. One image sees Ada Brook and Agnes walking together, and another sees the Russells – Bertha and George walking with their daughter, Gladys. Nicole Brydon Bloom makes her first appearance in an image with Blake Ritson’s Oscar van Rhijn.
The upcoming season will see Bertha's continued efforts to rise in society as a new conflict brews. This time around the rich have to make a clear choice between two dueling opera houses — the Academy of Music and the Metropolitan Opera, that determines society's allegiance between generational wealth and new money.
What Is Starring in ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2? The Gilded Age brings back Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as her husband George, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, Blake Ritson as Oscar, Simon Jones as Mr. Bannister, Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church.