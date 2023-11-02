The Giants gift the rising Jets a win going into Week 9

The Jets should send the Giants bottles of expensive champagne to thank them as reciprocation for the gift they were given on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Giants sank deeper in the standings and are 2-6, tied with the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears, both also 2-6, for the third worst record in the 32-team NFL. Two missed field goals by place kicker Graham Gano, who converted 29 of 32 in 17 games last season but is just 11-17 through Week 8 this season, were consequential to the outcome—especially a 35-yarder with 28 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the score tied 10-10.
The real culprit in the loss was Giants head coach Brian Daboll. After quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who was starting in place of first-string QB Daniel Jones, who is expected back this Sunday versus the Raiders in Las Vegas after sitting out the past three games with a neck injury, went out with a rib injury in the second quarter, Daboll abandoned the passing game with rookie Tommy DeVito.
“I’d say this,” Daboll tried to justify after the loss. “I kind of figured this is the way the game would be played out. We were going to run the ball regardless. With the weather conditions and the way our defense was playing, we knew it would be kind of a fourth-quarter game.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nypost | Read more ⮕
Source: BuzzFeed | Read more ⮕
Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕
Source: THR | Read more ⮕
STARTELEGRAM: Raiders Look to Extend All-Time Series Against GiantsLas Vegas Raiders look to extend the all-time series against the New York Giants this Sunday in Allegiant Stadium.
Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕
Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕