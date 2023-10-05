The Giants are suffering now for what they achieved last year

Entering last season, the Giants had hired their fourth head coach in six years and brought back a below-average quarterback, whose fifth-year option the team had declined.

It was easy to enjoy because it was unexpected. Even the angst could be placed in the context of the success coming ahead of schedule.After taking advantage of a somewhat forgiving schedule last season, Brian Daboll has guided the Giants to a 1-3 start against a tougher slate this fall.Last season, the Giants went 2-7 against teams with winning records.

A 40-0 loss to the Cowboys. A 20-0 deficit to the lowly Cardinals, before earning their lone win. A 30-12 loss to the 49ers. A 24-3 home loss to the Seahawks. Barkleythe next two weeks (at Miami, at Buffalo), and could finish the rest of the season without being favored in another game. Home games against the Commanders, Jets and Patriots are the best opportunities. headtopics.com

They wouldn’t consider the possibility that this season would look like Jones’ first three seasons. They wouldn’t use the franchise tag on Jones, limiting the Giants’ ability to surround him with better talent.Daboll and the Giants have to find out whether the hefty investment they made in Jones this past offseason still leaves them looking in need of a franchise QB.

And a team that locked itself into Jones with $92 million guaranteed has 13 more games to determine whether it needs to take another first-round swing in one of the deepest drafts for quarterbacks in years.Three days into David Stearns’ reign as the Mets’ president of operations, Billy Eppler ended his two-year run as general manager. headtopics.com

When MLB informed the Mets of the investigation, Eppler chose to quit in order to avoid becoming a distraction to the team’s front office.“I wanted David to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down,” Eppler said in a statement. “I hope for nothing but the best for the entire Mets organization.

