The Giants are starting to run out of time after losing their third straight and falling to 1-4

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) rubs his eyes during a post NFL football game news conference, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Giants 31-16. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) gestures during a post NFL football game news conference, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

It worked well last year as New York started fast, posted a 9-7-1 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. There are other teams on the schedule that would seem not as tough, but the bottom line is the Giants have to get on a run — now. The missed tackles, sacks and hits allowed and blown coverages have to stop.

Daboll is refusing to push the panic button. He has rebuffed suggestions to take over the offensive play calling from Mike Kafka, and stood by O-line coach Bobby Johnson, whose injured unit has been bad. headtopics.com

Safety Jason Pinnock tied the franchise record with a 102-yard interception return that got the Giants to within 17-10 at halftime, and an equipment issue created a matchup early in the second half that Miami exploited for a 24-10 lead.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury and he does not seem close to returning. Rookie center John Michael Schmitz was out Sunday with a shoulder injury and right guard Marcus McKethan hurt a knee against Miami. headtopics.com

