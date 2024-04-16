The Future of Web Infrastructure: Decentralization and the Cloud

to personal computers, and now to the cloud. Currently, the common path to deploying web infrastructure is to be a paying customer of a large company like Amazon or Google, and write infrastructure as code to spin up a constellation of interoperable services on their machines.
Today, Linux open source software dominates the market, running on 80% of public servers and 100% of supercomputers. It's what all devs inevitably choose when they spin up an EC2 , a service by Amazon that allows users to run applications in AWS’s public cloud. One thing we notice first is that open-source codebases are hard to kill because their knowledge and power are encoded in git repositories, not in fallible human processes. OpenStack will never actually be dead, even if the original business models based on it are long gone. This means that open-source contenders have a lot of chances to win, because they can just keep resurrecting.
By figuring out the right public goods mechanisms and how to align users, we can unite people around protocols instead of encouraging endless forking, competition and defection. Governance and shared roadmaps are a problem we’ve been continuously hacking on, and we're getting there because the shared state and shared value of blockchains bind communities together and force them to collaborate .
On the bright side, speculation can drive product improvement and growth cheaply, as long as we listen to user feedback and use reward mechanisms with care.
