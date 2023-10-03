Shortly before the 2010 election, a trio of House Republicans published a book that they hoped would plant a flag for the future of the party. Titled “Young Guns,” it argued for a change in how the party approached politics following two challenging election cycles.

But the tea party was never primarily about spending. It was reactionary, a response to changes in the country that manifested acutely in Barack Obama’s presidency. But the organizing for it depended on established institutions like Fox News and Americans for Prosperity, groups interested in amplifying opposition to spending.

In the wake of Obama’s victory in 2012 (and Ryan’s loss as the vice-presidential candidate), the party, Cantor, flirted with softening its position on immigration. Suddenly, this was sharply at odds with the base. The tea party, too, had included a focus on immigration through the lens of government benefits aiding those who’d come to the country.

Our very weak and ineffective leader, Paul Ryan, had a bad conference call where his members went wild at his disloyalty.But Ryan soon found himself struggling against the loudest voice in his party. Trump was increasingly centering Republican politics around himself and his presidential candidacy. Right-wing House members echoed his rhetoric and at times his tactics. headtopics.com

The book focused on three who’d recently joined the House, legislators who embodied the “young guns” spirit. There was Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.), who won in 2008 but decided not to run again in 2018. Rep. Erik Paulsen (R-Minn.) had also won in 2008, but was ousted by a Democratic challenger 10 years later. And then there was Rep. Aaron Schock (R-Ill.

