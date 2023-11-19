The Future of Hamas and Israel

Without a political future for Palestinians, a Hamas 2.0 aimed at the destruction of Israel is bound to rise from Gaza’s ruins.I understand the reason for Israel’s invasion of Gaza to destroy Hamas, which carried out a hideous terrorist attack murdering more than 1,000 civilians in one day.

Any government would have done the same, especially since Hamas, which favors the destruction of Israel and all the Jews within, has Yet even if Israel achieves military success — meaning the destruction of Hamas infrastructure and leadership and release of hostages — what comes afterward will define whether Israel has strengthened its security, or paved the way for the next version of Hamas.Why so? I agree with Ami Ayalon, who headed Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic intelligence service, from 1995-2000. “Hamas is not just a military capability; it is an ideology,” he told me via phone from Israel. “Now, we are trying to defeat a military leadership of 15-20 people, but that would only be a military success, not a victor





