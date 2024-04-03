The Future of Crypto Lies in New Applications and Protocols

In the previous bear market cycle, the question in people's minds was “whether blockchain is useful at all”? Then we witnessed the power of Uniswap, along with the flourishing vitality of decentralized finance (DeFi). The question was answered.During the current market cycle many are again faced with a similar question. People ask this not out of dissatisfaction, but because it’s not always apparent what crypto is good for. The answer won't come from new blockchains or scaling layers.

It will come from applications, particularly under new standards and protocols than old ones. Given the innovation seen over the past few years, old protocols haven't brought any surprises. ERC-6551, ERC-5169 and ERC-404 token standards are new protocols that will open up new applications, and new applications may bring users to the blockchain with non-investment and non-financial needs — perhaps providing a more satisfying answer for what crypto is good fo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CoinDesk / 🏆 291. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fla. abortion ban upheld, but its future lies with votersTwo decisions issued Monday offer a snapshot into the conflicting political forces in Florida and across the nation since the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

SEC v. Ethereum: What to Expect and Why It Is Crucial to Crypto MarketThis round of crypto regulation could change way crypto industry works

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Nigerian crypto fee hike invitation for crypto ‘big boys’ — NoOnes CEOYoussef said the increase is an invitation for the crypto “big boys” like Coinbase and other major companies to operate in the Nigerian market.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Bitcoin & Bitcoin Cash Among Top Crypto Gainers as Crypto Prices Pump: What About Green Bitcoin?Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

History of Crypto: A timeline of events that shaped the future of moneyHistory of Crypto provides a user-friendly platform to revisit meaningful milestones for the crypto community.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Deribit CCO explains how derivatives traders are positioning themselves for the bull runDeribit CCO explains how crypto traders are positioning themselves for upcoming catalysts in the crypto market.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »