The Fugitive Announces 4K Release For 30-Year Anniversary With New Trailer [EXCLUSIVE]

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT To celebrate its 30-year anniversary, The Fugitive is coming to 4K Ultra HD Disc and Digital for the first time ever. Considered one of the best thrillers of the 1990s, The Fugitive is a gripping and tense film that is as effective and gripping now as it was in 1993. It stars Harrison Ford in one of his best roles—that of Dr.

Based on a 1963 television series of the same title, The Fugitive was directed by Andrew Davis (A Perfect Murder, Holes) and written by Jeb Stuart and David Twohy from a story also by Twohy. The film was ultimately nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (won by Tommy Lee Jones), and Best Original Score.

More About The Fugitive’s 4K Ultra HD Disc And Digital Release As seen in the trailer, The Fugitive looks pristine in 4K, with everything from Harrison Ford’s emotional performance to Tommy Lee Jones’ iconic “I don’t care” looking better than ever; the restoration was sourced from the film’s original camera negative.

The Fugitive 4K Ultra HD, complete with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc and a digital download of the film, has an estimated retail price of $33.99. The Fugitive BIL 4K Ultra HD has an ERP of $39.99. The film is 130 minutes long and is rated PG-13 for murder and other action sequences. headtopics.com

