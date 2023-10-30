The Forest Service Can’t Keep Up With What The Climate Crisis Is Doing To Our Trails. Volunteers Are Filling The Gap

Volunteers head to the Kenyon-Devore trail at the top of Mount Wilson on a recent Saturday to do work to restore and maintain the trail.In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

“The Forest Service has really realized that they can't do all this anymore and they need the volunteers,” Hillard said. “Right now, our priority is trying to address a wildfire crisis,” said Justin Seastrand, a natural resource specialist with the Forest Service in the Angeles National Forest. “It can be challenging to make sure other programs like trails, recreation, and those types of things, also get some attention.”The Forest Service provides trail work, chainsaw, jackhammer and safety training to groups such as the Lowelifes, who can then pass on that knowledge to their volunteers.

“The scale at which they impact trails and recreational resources is way beyond what the Forest Service can do ourselves,” Seastrand said. “We are spread thin, and my personal opinion is the Forest Service probably always will be a little spread thin, so you gotta learn to work with it. headtopics.com

As volunteers such as Lowelifes increasingly play essential roles in sustainable trail maintenance and restoration, they’re also having a bigger influence on larger-scale planning in the forest.“Now that we've got a foundation of trust between our organizations, the work that our volunteers do, the quality of work and dedication…It went from feeling like, ‘Oh, well, the Forest Service is going to say ‘no’ to…What can we do together?” Hillard said.

“The main thing to me is just to be out here and to enjoy it while I can and try to improve what I can,” Hillard said. “I think that encouraging people to come out and volunteer — at least it's a way of getting people out into nature and starting a relationship with it. And the more that people have a relationship with it, maybe they'll notice things more at the ballot and when they're reading the news because they've been out here and they saw a burned tree. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: LAist »

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest LIVE STREAM (10/29/23): Watch English Premier League onlineLiverpool faces Nottingham Forest in a Premier League match on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 (10/29/23) at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Read more ⮕

Arrowhead bottled water company sues to continue piping from California forestCalifornia ordered a bottled water company to stop taking much of the water it pipes from a national forest. BlueTriton Brands is suing to challenge the ruling. Read more ⮕

2 injured after car drives off highway in Angeles National ForestThe crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the Angeles National Highway just south of SR-14. Read more ⮕

Florida State vs. Wake Forest score prediction by analytic modelFresh off a statement comeback victory against a ranked ACC rival, the conference-favorite Seminoles hit the road this weekend as No. 4 Florida State squares off against Wake Forest in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday. FSU has scored 30-plus points in 13 straight gamesNoles scored 21 ... Read more ⮕

Liverpool cruise to 3-0 win over Nottingham ForestGoals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday that lifted the Reds to 23 points, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Read more ⮕

Does The Forest Have Cross-Play And Cross-Progression? AnsweredDoes The Forest have cross-play or cross-progression across multiple systems? Read more ⮕