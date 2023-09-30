The Flying Scotsman locomotive collided with another train in Scotland. Several people were injured

Several people have been injured after the Flying Scotsman historic steam locomotive was involved in a low-speed crash with another heritage train in the Scottish Highlands. The Flying Scotsman, a historical locomotive, arrives at Kings Cross railway station in London to pick up passengers for its journey to York, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.

Several people were injured after the Flying Scotsman, the historic steam locomotive, was involved in a low speed crash with another heritage train in the Scottish Highlands on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)– Several people were injured after the Flying Scotsman, the historic steam locomotive, was involved in a low-speed crash with another heritage train in the Scottish Highlands on Friday, authorities said.

The National Railway Museum said the “shunting incident” took place at Aviemore Station in the Cairngorms National Park. The station is home to a heritage train line that takes visitors on steam train trips in northern Scotland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that emergency workers were alerted on Friday night “to reports of a collision” involving two trains at Aviemore. Police Scotland said the crash took place at “low speed.” headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

The Flying Scotsman locomotive collided with another train in Scotland. Several people were injuredSeveral people have been injured after the Flying Scotsman historic steam locomotive was involved in a low-speed crash with another heritage train in the Scottish Highlands.

Several homes and businesses destroyed by flooding in MamaroneckCBS New York's Kristie Keleshian spoke to residents who are trying to make the best of a very bad situation.

An Alligator, a Flying Helmet and a Playoff Spot: What a Week for the PhilliesThe Phillies had a wild week. Then a game with the Mets was postponed because of floods.

GE Aerospace’s Sensiworm made flying safer!Say goodbye to the fear of engine failure during flights, thanks to GE Aerospace's groundbreaking innovation – Sensiworm.

Flying car closer to take-off after debut at Detroit Auto ShowThe company plans to start production of the first car by the end of 2025.