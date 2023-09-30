The Flying Scotsman locomotive collided with another train in Scotland. Several people were injured

Several people have been injured after the Flying Scotsman historic steam locomotive was involved in a low-speed crash with another heritage train in the Scottish Highlands. The Flying Scotsman, a historical locomotive, arrives at Kings Cross railway station in London to pick up passengers for its journey to York, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.

Several people were injured after the Flying Scotsman, the historic steam locomotive, was involved in a “low speed” crash with another heritage train in the Scottish Highlands on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)2 of 2FILE - Britain’s King Charles III stands by the Flying Scotsman, a historical locomotive, at Pickering Heritage Railway Station, the southern terminus of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, for a visit to Pickering in Yorkshire, England, Monday, June 12, 2023. Several people were injured after the Flying Scotsman, the historic steam locomotive, was involved in a “low speed” crash with another heritage train in the Scottish Highlands on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (Charlotte Graham/Pool Photo via AP, File) |

Several people were injured after the Flying Scotsman, the historic steam locomotive, was involved in a “low speed” crash with another heritage train in the Scottish Highlands on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)1 of 2

Read more:

AP »

Several homes and businesses destroyed by flooding in MamaroneckCBS New York's Kristie Keleshian spoke to residents who are trying to make the best of a very bad situation.

An Alligator, a Flying Helmet and a Playoff Spot: What a Week for the PhilliesThe Phillies had a wild week. Then a game with the Mets was postponed because of floods.

GE Aerospace’s Sensiworm made flying safer!Say goodbye to the fear of engine failure during flights, thanks to GE Aerospace's groundbreaking innovation – Sensiworm.

Flying car closer to take-off after debut at Detroit Auto ShowThe company plans to start production of the first car by the end of 2025.

Flash floods hit several New Jersey countiesGov. Murphy is encouraging residents in the north and central regions of the state to hunker down because the threat of flooding hasn't completely passed.

Several Notre Dame Targets Set For Duke Recruiting VisitTaking a look at some key Notre Dame targets who will be on campus for the Duke game