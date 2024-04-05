The Flash Family's New Power Puts the DC Universe in Danger

The Flash Family may be composed of some of the greatest heroes around, but they're having a devastating effect on the DC Universe. Ever since Flash discovered his new side-stepping power, Wally West has been uncovering the most bizarre parts of the world around him. But this peek into the other layers of reality has revealed that the speedsters are potentially putting the world in great danger.

The Flash Family's new ally Inspector Pilgrim reveals the danger the DC Universe is in and what could happen if something isn't done to stop every speedster on Earth. The DC Universe’s current troubles can all be traced back to when the Flash had a literal run-in with his classic nemesis, Mirror Master. Mirror Master got a serious upgrade with an atomic mirror, but Wally defeated it by running headfirst into it

