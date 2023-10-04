The First Star Wars Black Series Holocomm Collection Pre-Orders Drop Tomorrow

Hasbro is about to launch a new line under The Black Series banner dubbed the Holocomm Collection. As the name implies, the figures will feature a clear hologram-style deco which will be enhanced by a holopuck that will illuminate the figure from below. If you hold down the button, a 30-minute light display will be activated. A a nice touch, though you'll want to stock up on AAA batteries...
The first wave of Star Wars The Black Series Holocomm Collection figures will include The Mandalorian, Han Solo, Axe Woves, Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano. Most of these figures are retailer exclusives that will be available to pre-order tomorrow, October 5th at 10am PT / 1pm ET via the links listed below. Exceptions are noted, and this article will be updated with direct links when available.
What Happened In Star Wars: Ahsoka?Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. headtopics.com