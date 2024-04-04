The First Omen: Exploring the Origins of Damien in a Twisted Tale of Horror

The First Omen is a new installment in The Omen franchise, set before the events of The Omen . It answers long-held questions about the origins of Damien , the central character of the franchise. The story follows Margaret , a woman serving her vows to the Church in Rome at an orphanage. However, she soon discovers a dark plot that she unknowingly plays a part in, with corrupt forces aiming to bring evil into the world.

Director Arkasha Stevenson brings a fresh perspective to the franchise, connecting body horror with the real-life fears women have about their bodily autonomy. The film had to make changes to a scene to avoid an NC-17 rating

