The Fed Whiffed on Inflation in the '70s. It Doesn't Want a Repeat.

Arthur F. Burns is known as the Federal Reserve chairman who failed to stop surging inflation in the 1970s, resulting in America’s worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

Burns made his bad call in the fall of 1973. With the economy beset by slow growth, rising unemployment and high inflation—dubbed “stagflation”—the House Banking Committee wanted to know what the Fed was doing about it.

“The head of the Fed,” Barron’s lamented of Burns on June 10, 1974, “talks tough but wields a small stick.” In the next few months, we will see how big Jerome Powell’s stick is. To address inflation, Nixon’s team developed a series of measures, including wage and price freezes, import surcharges, and the effective ending of the gold standard. headtopics.com

“Good, good, good,” replies Nixon. When Burns says the Federal Open Market Committee resisted, the president tells him, “just kick ‘em in the rump.

“Mothers fighting the battle of the household budget will get another blow to the pocketbook when their children return to school,” reported the Sept. 3, 1973, Hanover, Pa., Evening Sun. “School lunch prices are being hiked 5 to 10 cents across the nation. headtopics.com

“Dr. Burns’ special prescription for hangovers,” as Barron’s columnist Alan Abelson called it, produced a “spectacular rally.” Yet Nixon’s abrupt exit in 1974 didn’t end Burns’s flip-flopping, which continued under two more presidents, perplexing scholars.

Burns’s failure now serves as an object lesson for central bankers. The first rule—don’t compromise the bank’s independence in the face of a hectoring president—is one Powell seemingly learned well while working with then President Donald Trump, who appointed him. headtopics.com

