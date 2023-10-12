The Farewell Generation: A look into the Cuban youth exodus through love stories

Gabriel Berrio Fabré, 18, looks out the window of his room in Los Pocitos, Havana. He is a visual artist, and like most of his friends, he wants to leave Cuba once he finishes his studies.Gabriel Berrio Fabré, 18, looks out the window of his room in Los Pocitos, Havana. He is a visual artist, and like most of his friends, he wants to leave Cuba once he finishes his studies.

Through love stories, we show the layered and complex realities of the current youth exodus, providing nuanced insight into migration, the desire for belonging and constructing a new life, while also focusing on the challenges to do so, while separated from their beloved ones. We focus on three couples, of whom one is still in Cuba, and the other managed to get to the U.S. recently.

A U.S. flag hangs on the wall of a house in Tampa, Florida. Yossell Machado Fígueredo, 21, looks out the window of his room. Like most Cubans in recent years, Yossell arrived at the southern border through a journey with his mother and sister by land from Nicaragua. headtopics.com

In his spare free time, Jan likes to sit at the beach in Tampa, like he used to do when living with Lauren in Guanabo, Havana. Lauren's phone shows a picture of Jan on the day he arrived in Tampa at his friends' place, who'd given him balloons as gifts.Jan looks at the shelves full of cornflakes in a supermarket in Tampa.

This project was supported by the Howard G. Buffett Fund for Women Journalists of the International Women's Media Foundation. Natalia Favre is a documentary photographer based in Cuba and Argentina. You can see more of her work on her website, headtopics.com

Sanne Derks is a documentary photographer based in Cuba and the Netherlands. You can see more of her work on her website,

