The far right has been feuding with McCarthy for weeks. Here's how it's spiraling into a shutdown.

With little time left to prevent a government shutdown, the House is in a familiar position: effectively paralyzed as conservatives feud with Speaker Kevin McCarthy. At a closed-door GOP meeting on Thursday, Gaetz confronted McCarthy and asked whether he was involved in a campaign of conservative internet influencers posting negative things about him.

The speaker retorted that he would not waste time on something like that, according to Gaetz.

Gaetz’s tactics prompted profanity-laced derision from Rep. French Hill, a close McCarthy ally.and dared him to move on his threats. But for now, Gaetz is mostly focused on rallying Republicans, such as Reps. Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Eli Crane of Arizona, to stand firm in opposing any temporary funding bill.

As House Republicans scrambled to find a path forward this week, Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican fiscal hardliner, blasted GOP leadership for failing to bring up spending bills for House votes long before the end of the fiscal year. headtopics.com

“This is an incredible failure on the part of leadership by not starting this process back in June, July, when we would have had ample time to get through it all,” he said.

Read more:

AP »

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has 3 Blunt Words For Kevin McCarthy's New DemandThe Democratic lawmaker also taunted the House speaker with a meme of the moment.

Jenny McCarthy's husband Donnie Wahlberg 'fainted' over her stripped-down photo shoot with Carmen ElectraJenny McCarthy revealed she made her husband Donnie Wahlberg faint with a sexy swimsuit photoshoot and shared how he surprised her on 'The Masked Singer.'

Speaker McCarthy is making a choice to cave, says House memberRep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., discusses efforts to avoid a government shutdown and why he says shutdown seems inevitable.

| McCarthy’s new shutdown strategy: Shifting the blameIn today’s edition … What we’re watching: Second Republican debate … NEW: Democrats call on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from upcoming case over ties to Koch network … UAW strike unites red and blue voters … but first …

Conservative Pundit Mocks Kevin McCarthy With Scathing Name For Looming Shutdown'I don't see how this ends well for Kevin McCarthy,' Charlie Sykes said of the Republican House speaker.

US House Speaker McCarty: No House support for Senate funding billRepublican US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that he does not see support for the Senate funding bill. McCarthy add

, has emerged as the chief foil to McCarthy. The Florida Republican rallied GOP lawmakers to resist McCarthy’s bid to become speaker in January and is now openly threatening a bid to remove him from the office.

At a closed-door GOP meeting on Thursday, Gaetz confronted McCarthy and asked whether he was involved in a campaign of conservative internet influencers posting negative things about him. The speaker retorted that he would not waste time on something like that, according to Gaetz.

Gaetz’s tactics prompted profanity-laced derision from Rep. French Hill, a close McCarthy ally.and dared him to move on his threats. But for now, Gaetz is mostly focused on rallying Republicans, such as Reps. Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Eli Crane of Arizona, to stand firm in opposing any temporary funding bill.

As House Republicans scrambled to find a path forward this week, Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican fiscal hardliner, blasted GOP leadership for failing to bring up spending bills for House votes long before the end of the fiscal year.

“This is an incredible failure on the part of leadership by not starting this process back in June, July, when we would have had ample time to get through it all,” he said.

McCarthy has pointed the finger back at Gaetz and the conservatives, saying work on the appropriations bills was delayed all summer and into the fall due to their demands.

“When they stop the bills from coming up, and if he votes against a continuing resolution, it’s my fault? That’s interesting,” McCarthy said.

In the background, Trump has also urged the hardline conservatives to hold out for sweeping concessions even if a shutdown is needed.

Biden, meanwhile, has avoided the fight in Congress besides repeatedly blaming House Republicans for the dysfunction. He has called on McCarthy to enforce the spending levels agreed to in the debt limit deal.

McCarthy has tried to drag Biden into the debate, calling on him to meet with Republicans to discuss the border security proposals that the speaker wants to attach to the temporary funding legislation.A government shutdown is almost inevitable at this point. But the duration of the shutdown, as well as the future of McCarthy’s speakership, is impossible to predict.

For now, McCarthy is still searching for support from his own party, hoping he can leverage his thin majority to force negotiations with Democrats. But the Senate is working on a temporary, bipartisan funding plan that is likely to pass in the coming days, adding more pressure on McCarthy to work with Democrats to avert a shutdown.

If McCarthy works with Democrats, Gaetz has promised he’ll try to oust McCarthy by filing a so-called “the chair.” Procedural votes could be offered to halt the motion, or it could trigger a House floor vote on whether McCarthy should remain speaker.

Some House Democrats have signaled a willingness to help McCarthy remain speaker if conservatives try to oust him, though they’ll likely want something in return.

If McCarthy refuses to support a bipartisan plan, some moderate House Republicans are considering joining with Democrats to force a vote on such a bill.

Either development would be extraordinary in modern politics and could send the House into even more turmoil.